Israel delivers strikes at land target on Lebanese side of border

BEIRUT, August 5. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes have attacked land targets on the Lebanese side of the border, the Dubai-based Al-Hadath television channel reported on Thursday.

According to the television channel, the sounds of explosion are heard on the south of Lebanon. The channel suggests the strikes were delivered at the positions of radical Palestinian groups, which fire missiles at Jewish settlement. Earlier, Israel shelled the border area with illuminating shells.

The Lebanese army command said on Wednesday that Israel had fired 92 shells at the south of Lebanon during the day. No casualties among civilians were reported but tensions at the Lebanese-Israeli border heightened.

The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that it had attacked targets along the border with Lebanon three times to retaliate three missiles fired at the Israeli territory.