Turkish attack in northern Syria kills four, including three kids — TV

BEIRUT, August 4. /TASS/. The Turkish Armed Forces carried out an attack on the As-Safavieh settlement located east of the Ayn Issa town in Syria’s Raqqa province, Syria’s Alikhbaria TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing local sources.

According to the news outlet, the attack killed three underage persons and their father. The mother of the kids suffered wounds.

Turkey has conducted three military operations in northern Syria since 2017, dubbed Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring. As a result, Ankara created a security buffer zone between the cities of Azaz and Jarabulus north of Aleppo, occupied the city of Afrin and took control of border areas east of the Euphrates River. Damascus views Turkish troops present in the country as occupation forces.