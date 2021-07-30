Russian sanitary watchdog chief calls for speeding up vaccination against COVID

SERPUKHOV /Moscow region/, July 30. /TASS/. Chief of Russian sanitary watchdog Anna Popova has called for speeding up the immunization campaign to prevent an increase in coronavirus incidence in the autumn.

"Of course, we should speed up. Well, we should have done it earlier, but it is a pressing need today <…> in order to prevent another burst in the autumn," she said on Friday.

According to Popova, the coronavirus situation may worsen in the autumn after people return from vacations back to work or universities.

Mass vaccination of the adult population kicked off in Russia on January 18. Today, four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.