Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border not stabilizing, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, July 29. /TASS/. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is not stabilizing despite the efforts by the Armenian government and the global community, Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"The situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is not stabilizing despite the efforts by the Armenian government and the world community. Azerbaijan continues its aggressive rhetoric and actions, ignoring all proposals by the international community to resolve the current situation," he said.

On Wednesday, according to both sides, intense skirmishes erupted on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to Baku, two Azerbaijani military servicemen were wounded, while Yerevan said that three Armenian soldiers had been killed and five others were wounded. Later in the day, a deal on a ceasefire effective 09:00 Moscow time on July 28 was reached thanks to Russia’s initiative.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain activities" in a border area in the Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border." Territorial disputes between the two sides have surfaced sporadically since then.