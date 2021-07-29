Armenian serviceman wounded in shootout on border with Azerbaijan, Defense Ministry says

YEREVAN, July 29. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani military opened fire on Armenian positions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Gegharkunik Province on Thursday morning wounding an Armenian serviceman, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"At about 8:40 am, Azerbaijan’s armed forces, in repeated violation of the ceasefire, opened fire on Armenian positions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Gegharkunik Province. One Armenian serviceman was wounded. The adversary’s firing point was suppressed by retaliatory actions," the Defense Ministry’s statement said.

The statement noted that "the adversary sustained losses and was repelled." As of 9:30, the situation was calm.

On Wednesday, according to both parties to the conflict, an intensive shootout erupted on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to Baku, two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded, Yerevan reports three Armenian servicemen killed and five wounded. On the same day, at Russia’s initiative, a ceasefire agreement was reached beginning at 9:00 am Moscow time on July 28.

The situation at the border has been tense since May 12. Back then, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain operations" in the Syunik Province in a bid to "redefine the border." Both parties have been reporting sporadic incidents ever since then.