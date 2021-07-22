Security Council rejects resolution on Bosnia and Herzegovina put forward by Russia, China

UNITED NATIONS, July 22./TASS/. The UN Security Council rejected on Thursday the resolution put forward by Russia and China to close the Office of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina next year.

Russia suggested that the Office of the High Representative be closed from July 31, 2022. It supported the appointment of High Representative Christian Schmidt until July 31, 2022, but with a reservation that his powers would be restricted and would remain within the framework of the functions envisaged by the earlier approved by the Security Council documents on a peace settlement.

Russia and China voted for the resolution, but all the remaining 13 members of the Security Council abstained. Nobody voted against. However, in order to be adopted, the resolution must get nine ‘yes’ votes.

Russia has repeatedly spoken in favor of scrapping the position of the high representative for BiH, since the country does not need it any longer. The Foreign Ministry stated repeatedly that broad powers of the high representative gave him too much influence over the life of Bosnia and Herzegovina.