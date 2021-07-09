US troops may leave Syria at any time, Russian envoy says

NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. The United States may withdraw its troops from Syria at any time, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.

"I think that the withdrawal of US troops from Syria may take place at any time," he pointed out. According to Lavrentyev, US troop pullout from Afghanistan signals the Kurds that the United States may arrive at a decision to leave Syria, too. "You must remember that former US President Donald Trump had decided to withdraw troops but his decision was later reconsidered and delayed," the Russian envoy noted.

He went on to say that US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was an important development.

"We see that as US troops leave the country, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are quickly expanding their influence to all across entire Afghanistan, taking control of numerous districts. Tensions are definitely rising. However, since the Americans made a decision to pull troops out and return them home, I think that it could be the right step, though it had not been fully agreed on with the US’ allies and the countries that are interested in maintaining stability in this country," Lavrentyev added.