Baseless accusations hinder Russian-US cyber security discussion — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. Baseless accusations hinder Russian-US discussions and work in the cyber security domain, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"We paid attention to the publication by Bloomberg on July 6 about the alleged breach by ‘Russian government hackers’ of the computer systems of the Republican National Committee. We strongly reject such fabrications," the embassy said.

The statement emphasized that "the party itself denied the fact of a cyber attack." "There is no evidence that the attack took place," Russian diplomats said.

The embassy called on journalists "to recall professional ethics and stop sweeping accusations."

"We would like to remind that during the summit of the presidents of Russia and the United States in Geneva, the topic of cybersecurity took one of the central places. An agreement was reached to resume expert dialogue on this important topic," the document says.

"We are confident that a professional discussion of all issues related to cyberspace, will allow specialists to jointly improve the security of the information infrastructure of our countries. Unsolicited accusations based on the testimony of some anonymous sources only spoil such work," it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg claimed that cloud networks of the Republican Party’s National Committee, serviced by Microsoft, had been subjected to a cyberattack. The agency claimed that hackers allegedly linked to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) could be behind the attack. According to the report, the attack was carried out through Synnex, a provider of IT services for the committee.