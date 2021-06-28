US upholds ‘do not travel’ advisory for Russia

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. The US State Department kept in force an earlier issued advisory for US citizens against travel to Russia.

The statement stresses that in its list of countries as of June 28 Russian remains at Level 4: "do not travel."

Washington warns US citizens against going to "the North Caucasus, including Chechnya and Mount Elbrus, due to terrorism, kidnapping, and risk of civil unrest," as well as to "Crimea due to Russia’s purported occupation of the Ukrainian territory and abuses by its occupying authorities.".