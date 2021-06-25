Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan — RDIF

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik Light single-component coronavirus vaccine has been registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

"RDIF announces registration of the Russian Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan," the Fund says.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. The Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Healthcare also registered the Sputnik V vaccine in February 2021. The pharmaceutical was approved for use within the framework of the emergency use authorization (EUA).

The Sputnik V vaccine is approved for application in 67 countries with the total population over 3.5 bln people.