Participants of EU-US summit to take decision on start of dialogue with Russia, says EU

BRUSSELS, June 14. /TASS/. Leaders of the European Union and the United States plan to announce the start of bilateral dialogue on the policy regarding Russia at the summit on June 15, a high-ranked representative of the EU told reporters on Monday.

"Leaders are expected to announce the start of a high-level policy dialogue on Russia," he said, adding that this format will enable the EU and US to hold an in-depth discussion on Russia.

Asked whether the leaders will discuss the issue of construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, he said that there is no such an issue on the summit’s agenda.

The EU-US summit will be held on June 15 in Brussels with participation of Joe Biden who is visiting the European capital for the first time as US President. The EU will be represented at the summit by heads of the European Commission and European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrel.