Ninth batch of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Iran — agency

TEHERAN, June 10. /TASS/. The ninth batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Tehran on Thursday, according to ISNA agency.

According to the report, this time 100,000 doses of the Russian drug were delivered to the country.

The first batch of Sputnik V arrived in Tehran on February 4, and on February 9, Iran began free voluntary vaccination of the population against coronavirus using the Russian vaccine.

In early spring, the fourth wave of the spread of coronavirus began in Iran. The daily increase in cases reached the maximum number on April 14 (25,582 cases), after which it began to decline. In total, as of June 10, 3,003,112 cases and 81,672 deaths due to coronavirus were detected in the country. 2,612,091 people have recovered after contracting COVID-19.

