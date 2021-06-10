FACTBOX: India, South American nations report highest coronavirus death rates

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. India and Brazil have recently been reporting the highest coronavirus death rates, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The COVID-19 death rates have reached all-time highs in Colombia and Argentina. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are reporting downward trends in coronavirus fatalities. According to the latest data, over 3.75 mln people in the world have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

TASS has assessed the current mortality situation in the countries most affected by the infection.

India’s daily death toll stood at 2,200-2,500 in the past several days but on Thursday, the Health Ministry reported a new high of 6,148 after authorities in the state of Bihar had corrected the number of deaths following a probe. The Indian media don’t rule out that other states will now revise their figures. Brazil reported over 2,300 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, while in April, the average daily number exceeded 4,000. Colombia’s coronavirus death rate remains high with 550 fatalities confirmed in the past day. In Argentina, 722 deaths were recorded in the past day, the second highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The United States’ daily coronavirus mortality rate did not pass 400 in the past several days, while ten times more patients died every day in January. In Europe, mortality rates have dropped sharply from the highest levels recorded in the beginning of the year. The current daily death number stands at below ten in the United Kingdom, below 20 in Spain, below 100 in Italy, France and Poland.

As for comparative figures, Peru has the highest coronavirus death rate with 561 fatalities per 100,00 population. Peru is followed by Hungary (310), Bosnia and Herzegovina (290), the Czech Republic (281) and North Macedonia. There are less than 200 deaths per 100,000 population in Brazil, Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia and Montenegro, 184 in the US, 176 in Mexico, 182 in Colombia and Argentina, 187 in the UK, 168 in France, 171 in Spain, 107 in Germany. In India, there are 26 deaths per 100,000 population.