Belarusian House in Warsaw controls Belarus opposition agenda, says Protasevich

MINSK, June 3./TASS/. The Belarusian House in Warsaw organization is controlling the entire agenda of the Belarusian opposition, Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk recognizes as an extremist entity, said on Thursday.

"The government was directly allocating around 50 million zlotys (around $13.5 mln) into the pockets of the private Belarusian organization. And the prime minister [of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki] came personally, there are almost certainly common corruption schemes," Protasevich told the ‘Markov. Nothing Personal’ program on ONT television.

"Now, the Belarusian House in Warsaw is a leading organization that controls in fact all Belarusian events, the whole Belarusian agenda. A total of 53 million zlotys (about $14.3 million - TASS) was allocated for assistance to Belarusian refugees personally via the prime minister of Poland, via the pockets of the Belarusian House in Warsaw," he added.