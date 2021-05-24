Russian, Greek top diplomats discuss Cyprus settlement

MOSCOW, May 24./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias discussed the Cyprus settlement in Moscow on Monday.
"Our colleagues told us about the results of the recent meeting on the Cyprus settlement in the five-plus-UN format. We for our part, emphasized our fundamental approach in favor of the settlement of the Cyprus problem based on the resolutions of the UN Security Council," Lavrov told a news conference after the talks.
At a three-day conference on the Cyprus settlement in Geneva on April 27-29 bringing together the leaders of the two Cypriot communities, the foreign ministers of the guarantors of security in Cyprus (Greece, Turkey and the UK) and the UN secretary general, the parties disagreed fundamentally.
The Turkish Cypriot delegation raised the demand to recognize the existence of two states on the island as a precondition for the restart of negotiations. However, this runs counter to the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions, under which a bizonal and bicommunal federation must be created in Cyprus. The Greek Cypriot side, for its part, insisted on strict adherence to this fundamental international document.