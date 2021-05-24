Russian, Greek top diplomats discuss Cyprus settlement

MOSCOW, May 24./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias discussed the Cyprus settlement in Moscow on Monday.

"Our colleagues told us about the results of the recent meeting on the Cyprus settlement in the five-plus-UN format. We for our part, emphasized our fundamental approach in favor of the settlement of the Cyprus problem based on the resolutions of the UN Security Council," Lavrov told a news conference after the talks.