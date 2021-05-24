S7 will launch flights to Croatia’s Split and Zadar in late June

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. S7 Airlines will launch cargo-passenger flights to Croatian cities of Split and Zadar in late June, the airline announced on Monday.

"S7 Airlines <…> has launched the sale of air tickets for direct flights from Moscow to Croatian cities of Split and Zadar. The flight from Moscow to Split will be operated on Fridays starting from June 25. <…> The flight from Moscow to Zadar will be operated on Saturdays starting from June 26," according to the statement.

At the moment, regular flights between Russia and Croatia have been suspended amid the pandemic. However, airlines can operate specific cargo and passenger flights.

Croatia is currently open for traveling, but tourists will need to present their paid hotel reservation upon entry. They will also need to present a negative PCR test for a period not exceeding 48 hours or a certificate of vaccination.

In April 2021, S7 also resumed weekly flights to Pula (Croatia). Earlier, the airline launched flights from Moscow to France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Greece and Cyprus.