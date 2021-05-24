Kyrgyz President goes to Russia on working visit

BISHKEK, May 24. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov went to Russia on a working visit on Monday, the presidential press service reported.

"Today, on May 24, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic flew out to the Russian Federation, to the city of Sochi, on a working visit. During the visit, Japarov will conduct talks with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during which it is planned to discuss the current issues of the bilateral cooperation, the prospects of further development of the cooperation of Kyrgyzstan and Russia."

According to the press service, it is planned that during the meeting the two leaders will pay particular attention to the "interaction in the interests of ensuring regional safety, including within the framework of the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO, as well to the issues of expanding the Eurasian economic integration."

"During the meeting, it is also planned to discuss the measures undertaken to counteract the pandemic of the coronavirus infection including deliveries of Russian vaccines to the Kyrgyz Republic," the statement noted.

The Kyrgyz delegation to Russia also includes Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev, Chief of the Foreign Policy Division of the presidential administration Dastan Dushekeyev and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat.