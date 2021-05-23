Ryanair says instructed by Belarusian air traffic controllers to land in Minsk

LONDON, May 23. /TASS/. Ryanair was instructed by the Belarusian air traffic controllers to divert its flight from Athens to Vilnius in Minsk, a Ryanair spokesperson told TASS on Sunday.

"The crew on a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius today (23 May) were notified by Belarus ATC of a potential security threat on board and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk," the spokesperson said. "The aircraft landed safely and passengers were offloaded while security checks were completed by local authorities."

According to the spokesperson, "nothing untoward was found."

"Ryanair has notified the relevant national and European safety and security agencies and we apologise sincerely to all affected passengers for this regrettably delay which was outside Ryanair’s control," the spokesperson said. "Ryanair has been advised by Minsk airport that the aircraft is expected to depart at 17:00hrs UK time (19:00hrs local time in Minsk)."

The Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at Minsk’s airport after the pilots had reported a bomb threat. The plane landed safely. No bomb was found inside.

It was reported after the plane’s landing that former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel, which had been recognized as extremist in Belarus, Romat Protasevich, was among the passengers. The man was detained.