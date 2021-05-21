At least 35 Arabs injured in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem - radio station

CAIRO, May 21. /TASS/. The number of Arabs who were injured in clashes with Israeli police on Temple Mount in Jerusalem rose to 35, the Palestinian radio station Dunya al-Watan reported.

"Our brigades have admitted 35 people injured today in the clashes with the police of occupants in Jerusalem," the radio station said citing a representative of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. Earlier, 14 people were reported injured in the clashes.

On Friday, an absentee funeral prayer (Salat al-Gha’ib) for the killed Palestinians was performed at Al Aqsa Mosque. After that, clashes between Arabs and Israeli police erupted in the mosque’s courtyard and in the neighborhood.

The fiercest clashes were reported to be taking place at Lions’ Gate leading to Al Aqsa Mosque. Israeli security forces fired rubber bullets and stun grenades. At least 20 people have been detained.

The Palestinian groups operating in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli army have been exchanging strikes since May 10. The escalation was sparked by clashes at Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem in early May, after the Israeli court had ruled to evict Arab families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Palestinian militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, in response the Israeli army bombed hundreds of targets in the enclave.

According to updates of the Gaza Strip’s health ministry, 232 Palestinians were killed and 1,900 more wounded in Gaza. The death toll in the conflict on the Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, is 260. In Israel, at least 12 people have been killed so far (nine Israelis and three foreign workers).

The Egypt-brokered ceasefire was agreed after 11 days of fighting. On Thursday night, Israel’s security committee voted to approve the unilateral ceasefire. Hamas agreed on a ceasefire brokered by Cairo. It took effect at 02.00 local time on Friday.