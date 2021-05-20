Israeli airstrike targets Hamas rocket launcher in Gaza, air force says

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. An Israeli airstrike has targeted a Hamas rocket launcher in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Forces (IAF) said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

"A short while ago, an IAF fighter jet struck a multi-barrel rocket launcher belonging to the Hamas terror organization located in Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip," the tweet reads.

The exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers. According to latest data, at least 12 Israelis and over 250 Palestinians have been killed.