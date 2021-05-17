Israel to continue strikes at terrorist targets, says Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, May 17. /TASS/. The Israeli army will continue strikes at targets of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and will do its best to restore quiet and security to all Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after a meeting with the leadership of the defense and law enforcement agencies on Monday.

"I have just finished an assessment of the situation, as well as the approval of operational plans, with the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the head of the ISA, the head of the Mossad and the head of the National Security Council," the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"We will continue to operate as long as needed to restore quiet and security to all Israelis," he vowed.

"The directive is to continue striking at the terrorist targets. The IDF is doing this very well. Today it targeted a senior Islamic Jihad commander. We struck at the Hamas naval unit and are continuing to strike at underground targets - Hamas's "metro" and there are other targets," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and the Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. According to the latest data, at least ten Israelis were killed, hundreds were injured, the Palestinian side reports more than 200 fatalities since the beginning of the current escalation with Israel.