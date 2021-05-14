Command of Russia’s 102nd military base joins talks with Azerbaijani side,says Pashinyan

"Representatives of the 102nd Russian base joined the negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, providing working charts. Pursuant to these documents, the territory the Azerbaijani armed forces have encroached upon are within the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] control area," Pashinyan said.

YEREVAN, May 14. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia’s 102nd military base have joined talks with the Azerbaijani side, acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a parliamentary session broadcast by local news portals on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that early in the morning the Azerbaijani forces attempted to carry out "certain activities" in one of the Syunik border region’s districts to "adjust the border." The ministry added that the Azerbaijani troops halted their activities following some steps taken by Armenian forces and negotiations to resolve the situation were underway.

In the evening of the same day, acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting of the republic's Security Council, during which he denounced these events as an encroachment on Armenia’s territory. According to Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani forces crossed Armenia’s border, moving 3.5 kilometers into the country.

Last autumn, after the end of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area, some seven regions surrounding the area came under Baku's control. Thus, the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was moved close to the Syunik region.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10.

Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, some districts passed over to Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Under the 1995 inter-state treaty, the Russian 102nd military base is stationed in the town of Gyumri in Armenia. The Gyumri base is Russia’s sole military facility in the South Caucasus and numbers about 5,000 personnel. The amendments made to the inter-state treaty in 2010 extended the military base’s initial 25-year term to 49 years until 2044.