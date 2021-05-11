Two Ukrainian lawmakers charged with treason

KIEV, May 11. /TASS/. Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irian Venediktova signed the papers indicting two lawmakers over suspicions of treason and attempted plundering of national resources in Crimea, she said on her Facebook page, only disclosing the first letters of the lawmakers’’ names - M and K.

"I inform the public that I’ve put my signature today on notifications of suspicion (indictments) against two people’s deputies of the Ukrainian parliament - M and K," she wrote, adding that "people’s deputies M and K are suspected of treason and attempted plundering of national resources in Ukraine’s Crimea."

According to the prosecutor, a pre-trial investigation on this case took place earlier, and both the investigators and the prosecution obtained enough evidence to declare the two lawmakers suspects. Besides, she added that one of them could be arrested.

"M’s location was not determined during searches; therefore, the Security Service of Ukraine takes measures to determine it and present [M] with an application for detention," the prosecutor General said.

Speaking about the substance of charges, the Prosecutor General added: "one may not consider Crimea a part of another state; one may not facilitate or be directly involved in the handover of valuable documents on Ukrainian resources, whose net worth is about [$1.4 billion]; one may not assume ownership over the Ukrainian property, which belongs to the people of Ukraine; on may not disclose classified information; one may not create an army of informational clowns and ‘puppeteer’ them in their own anti-Ukrainian interests."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian media reported searches in the house of lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk.

In February, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine on imposition of sanctions against Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. Also in February, Zelensky enacted sanctions against several Ukrainian TV channels and their owner - lawmaker Taras Kozak.