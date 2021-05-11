UN chief condemns Kazan school shooting

UNITED NATIONS, May 11. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has slammed the recent shooting in a Kazan school as an act of senseless violence, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary General, told a briefing on Tuesday.

"The secretary general is deeply saddened by the report of deaths of nine people, including seven children, in a shooting today outside of a school in the city of Kazan in the Russian Federation. He strongly condemns this act of senseless violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the government and people of the Russian Federation. He wishes those injured a speedy and full recovery," he noted.