Foreign diplomats offer condolences in wake of Kazan school shooting

"Terrifying news from Kazan. Our thoughts are with the families of those killed and wounded," the British Embassy in Moscow wrote on its Telegram channel.

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Foreign diplomats have extended condolences to the families of those killed in the Kazan school shooting on Tuesday.

Latvian and Estonian top diplomats, Edgars Rinkevics and Eva-Maria Liimets, also offered condolences following the attack.

"Very sad news from Kazan. I express my sincere and deep condolences to the parents and the families of the children who were killed in this terrible crime. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery," Rinkevics wrote in Russian on his Twitter account.

"Terrible news of school shooting in Kazan, Russia. Estonia expresses its sincere condolences to the families affected and all those impacted by this terrible act of violence," the top Estonian diplomat wrote on her Twitter account.

"We are shocked by the shooting incident at a school in Kazan, Russia. We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims. Our thoughts are with all those who suffered in this terrible attack," the Lithuanian foreign ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

According to Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC), an armed attacker went on a shooting spree at Kazan’s pubic school No. 175 on Tuesday morning. Eight people were killed and twenty more were wounded. The attacker, a former student of that school, has been taken into custody. A counter-terrorist operation in underway in the area.