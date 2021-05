MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The assailant who went on a shooting spree at a school in Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan acted alone and the data on two attackers do not reflect the real situation, Spokeswoman for the president of Tatarstan Liliya Galimova told reporters on Tuesday.

