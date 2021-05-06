India sees record high of over 412,000 daily COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. Doctors in India recorded 412,262 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total case tally in the country to 21,977,410, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Thursday.

The death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 3,980 over the past day.

India’s previous record high daily caseload of 401,993 was set on May 1. This is the second time India has recorded more than 400,000 coronavirus cases per day. No other country in the world has officially registered this big number of those infected in 24 hours.

The country also ssaw a new high in COVID-19 deaths. The previous high of 3,780 deaths was registered on Wednesday. The total death toll from coronavirus has hit 230,168.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of recoveries rose by 329,113 per day, reaching 17,280,844. Some 3,566,398 patients are receiving treatment for coronavirus, some 79,169 more than on Wednesday morning.

India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States and the third-highest number of fatalities after the US and Brazil. According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for 46% of COVID-19 cases and 25% of all COVID-19 deaths registered in the world last week.