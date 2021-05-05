Turkey expects Sputnik V supplies as scheduled — Erdogan

ANKARA, May 5. /TASS/. Ankara awaits deliveries of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine as planned, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, according to a statement of Erdogan’s office released after the two presidents’ talks.

"President Erdogan has pointed out that he is awaiting the delivery of Sputnik V vaccine, which, under the agreement, will be sent from Russia to Turkey in accordance with a scheduled procedure," the statement said. "President Erdogan expressed his great satisfaction with the fact that the production of the [Sputnik V] vaccine was part of the cooperation between the two countries."

Additionally, Ankara pointed out that the Turkish president "emphasized the significance of Turkish-Russian cooperation in ensuring permanent stability in Syria" and added that "the process of regional normalization and stability in Nagorno-Karabakh should be well used."

The Kremlin reported earlier in the day that Putin and Erdogan had also discussed the potential production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Turkey and the revival of tourism traffic thanks to the measures Turkey was taking to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency had earlier granted emergency authorization to use Sputnik V. To date, the Russian vaccine has been approved for use by over 60 counties with a cumulative population of nearly three billion. More than 30 countries have started mass vaccination with Sputnik V. Its 91.6% efficacy was confirmed by the publication of data in The Lancet, a world-acclaimed medical journal.