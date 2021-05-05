Kyrgyz border guards continue heightened security patrols

BISHKEK, May 5. /TASS/. Kyrgyz border guards stationed on the border with Tajikistan continue patrolling the area in a heightened security mode, the Border Guard Service of the republic’s State National Security Committee reported on Wednesday.

"The units and formations of the Border Guard Service of the State National Security Committee stationed in the Batken Region continue their service in an enhanced mode. The border guard teams are carrying out patrols along the entire Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the statement says.

Currently, the situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan "is characterized as stable," the State National Security Committee said.

State National Security Committee Chief Kamchybek Tashiyev and Border Guard Service Director Ularbek Sharsheyev are touring and inspecting the border infrastructure facilities damaged in the course of the recent armed clashes, the statement says.