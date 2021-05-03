Syrian court registers three people as candidates in presidential elections

TASS, May 3. The Supreme Constitutional Court of Syria has approved applications from three citizens who applied to register as candidates in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for May 26, SANA news agency reported on Monday.

The head of the court announced that "the applications to participate in the general elections as presidential candidates were accepted from three citizens, the other applications were declined because they do not meet constitutional and legal norms."

He added that incumbent President Bashar al-Assad will be running in the election.

In total, 51 people sought to stand in the elections, all applications were processed by the Syrian court.