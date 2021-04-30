No critical rise in COVID-19 infection rate documented in Russia — official

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The epidemiological situation in Russia is stable, there is no critical rise in COVID-19 cases so far, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"So far, we are at the stable stage in Russia. There is no significant increase in daily registered cases," she said. "The trend is that there are no critical increasing figures in Russia."

However, Popova pointed out that the global situation with the spread of COVID-19 is very tense. "According to the World Health Organization, the increase is very active. In a number of countries, it reached catastrophic proportions, we see that," she added.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 150 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 globally, over 3.1 mln have died. Russia has documented 4,805,288 cases of COVID-19, 4,427,946 patients have recovered and 110,128 have died.