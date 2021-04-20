Czech Finance Ministry prepares lawsuit seeking damages for 2014 explosions

PRAGUE, April 20. /TASS/. The Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic prepares a lawsuit demanding compensation of damages from those believed to be involved in the 2014 explosions at arms depots in Vrbetice, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said before the lawmakers Tuesday.

"[The explosions] caused huge damages. The Ministry of Finance prepares a lawsuit demanding compensation," Babis noted.

On Monday, Czech authorities disclosed that damages caused by the explosions exceed $47 million, which includes the property destroyed in the warehouses, as well as operations on removal of unexploded ordnance near Vrbetice between late 2014 and fall 2020. Besides, the culprits must pay compensation to the families of two people killed in the explosions.

On April 17, Prague expelled 18 Russian embassy employees, whom Czech authorities called Russian intelligence officers. On the same day, the Czech Republic issued an arrest warrant for Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom the UK suspects of attempted poisoning of Sergey Skripal. Prague believes that these two people may be involved in the Vrbetice incident.