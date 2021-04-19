Putin, Biden discussed information about plot to stage coup against Lukashenko — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in their telephone conversation discussed information about preparations for an assassination against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Yes [they did]," Peskov told the media in reply to a corresponding question.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to comment, when asked if the Biden administration was somehow involved in the affair. He merely stated that "the special services release all information that can be released at their sole discretion."

Peskov said that the detainees had discussed "absolutely concrete and absolutely destructive plans in relation to the Belarusian president." "This is evidence of the great danger, of course," he stated.

Lukashenko on Saturday came out with a statement that Putin in a conversation with Biden touched upon the issue of US secret services’ involvement in preparations for an attempt on the Belarusian leader’s life.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained two suspects for plotting a military coup in Belarus and the liquidation of President Alexander Lukashenko. In a joint special operation with the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) the FSB prevented what it described as "unlawful activity" of Yuri Zenkovich, a citizen of the United States and Belarus, and Belarusian citizen Alexander Feduta. Russia’s FSB said the detainees had plotted a military coup in Belarus in accordance with a color revolution scenario with reliance on local and Ukrainian nationalists and also physical liquidation of Alexander Lukashenko.