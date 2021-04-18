US denies involvement in plot against Lukashenko as "absolutely untrue" - official

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. The United States has nothing to do with any plots against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and any suggestion otherwise is "absolutely untrue," a US State Department official told TASS on Sunday.

"We have seen reports in Russian state media of a supposed plot against Alexander Lukashenko, as well as his direct claims to media. Any suggestion that the U.S. Government was behind or involved in an assassination attempt on Lukashenka is absolutely untrue," he said.