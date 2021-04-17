Russian FSB detains two individuals plotting coup in Belarus, assassination of Lukashenko

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained two individuals who plotted a military coup in Belarus and an assassination attack on President Alexander Lukashenko, the FSB Public Relations Center said on Saturday.

"In a special operation conducted by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation alongside the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus (KGB), the illegal activities of Yuri Leonidovich Zyankovich, a dual citizen of the United States and the Republic of Belarus, and Belarusian citizen Alexander Feduta were prevented, as those had been scheming to stage a military coup in Belarus in accordance with the tried and tested ‘color revolution’ scenario with the involvement of local and Ukrainian nationalists, as well as the physical removal of President Alexander Lukashenko," the FSB said.

According to the FSB, Zyankovich arrived in Moscow after consultations in the United States and Poland to hold meetings with representatives of the Belarusian Armed Forces so as to persuade them to join a military coup involving local and Ukrainian nationalists.

"After the above mentioned meeting had been recorded, the conspirators were apprehended by the Russian security services and handed over to the Belarusian counterparts," the FSB reported pointing out that the coup was scheduled for May 9 during the Victory Day Parade in Minsk.