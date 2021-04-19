Czech Republic prepares ‘legal steps’ to demand compensation for 2014 explosions

PRAGUE, April 19. /TASS/. The Czech Republic prepares "legal steps" with demands of compensation of damages, caused by explosions at arms depots in Vrbetice, that Russian intelligence was allegedly involved in, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told journalists Monday.

"We prepare legal steps to demand the compensation of damages," Babis said.

The report of the Czech Security Information Service (counterintelligence service) regarding the 2014 explosions at arms depots in Vrbetice, that, as Prague claims, Russian intelligence was involved in, will not be published out of national security concerns, Andrej Babis told journalists. "The [counterintelligence] report about the explosions in Vrbetice cannot be published," Babish said.

One day earlier, the prime minister stated that the report will be declassified and made public.

The 2014 explosions at arms depots in the Czech Republic’s Vrbetice were not an act of state terrorism, Babis said. "This was not an act of state terrorism. Russia did not attack the Czech Republic. It was an attack on a shipment, intended for a Bulgarian [arms] dealer who, probably, intended to resell it later," he said.