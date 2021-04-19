Opposition in knockdown: Minsk chalks up big ‘win’ after foiled coup attempt, expert says

"I believe that, after this very well-thought-out operation - a joint operation by Russian and Belarusian intelligence - that the Belarusian opposition is not knocked out yet, but knocked down. Undoubtedly, the opposition’s dependence on external forces - from the US first and foremost - is being unveiled quite clearly. Second, the methods that were being discussed on the video tapes clearly turn the Belarusian opposition from ideological fighters into members of a terrorist group rather than an ideological one," the expert said.

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Following an operation by Russian and Belarusian intelligence services that led to the apprehension of two people plotting to pull off a coup in Belarus, the Belarusian opposition remains knocked down, says Russian Institute of CIS studies Deputy Director Vladimir Zharikhin.

Therefore, the recent operation has become a "serious win" for the current Belarusian authorities, Zharikhin said. Meanwhile, he pointed out, this operation does not get rid of the existing problems, which the opposition used to gather support, garnering a substantial number of people.

"The Belarusian authorities must sort out these problems. I hope that many of these problems will be resolved within the orders and decisions announced by the Belarusian President," he added.

According to Zharikhin, the presidential decree, announced by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, may be dedicated to "strengthening power functions," due to the coup attempt.

"I believe that the first decrees will be related to this. It would be desirable that the promised constitutional amendments are introduced in the future, and the promised snap elections take place," the expert noted.

The recent operation also gives hope that many disagreements between Moscow and Minsk, including those between the intelligence services, are left in the past.

"They started working together for the benefit of our states and strengthening the Union State of Russia and Belarus," the analyst concluded.

Coup attempt against Lukashenko

Previously, the press office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) disclosed that a joint operation by Russian and Belarusian intelligence led to the apprehension of dual Belarusian-American citizen Yuri Zenkovich and Belarusian citizen Alexander Feduta. According to the FSB, the persons in custody were plotting a military coup in Belarus via a "color revolution" scenario, in addition to physically eliminating President Alexander Lukashenko.

In this regard, Lukashenko announced his intention to take "one of the principal decisions" during his quarter of a century of public service as the Belarusian President. The announced decree is aimed at eliminating any coup possibility that could result in the assassination of the president, the head of state divulged.