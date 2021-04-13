Damascus demands Washington repay damage inflicted on Syrians

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The United States is backing the war waged against Syria and should compensate damages inflicted on the Syrian people, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday, the text is quoted as saying by SANA News Agency.

"The US and its accomplices acting in the world and the region are involved in supporting an unprecedented terrorist war unleashed against Syria. <…> US actions in Syria fall outside of the scope of international law and are worthy of condemnation by the international community. <…> Syria places [responsibility] on the US administration for the consequences of the criminal policy it pursues against the Syrian people and demands compensation for the heavy losses and colossal damage inflicted on Syrians by the aggression waged against Syria and the American occupation," the statement reads.