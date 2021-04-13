CNN website replaces photo of 'Russian tanks' with Zelensky wearing body armor

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. US television network CNN after critical remarks by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hurried to edit the article on its website entitled ‘Ukraine's President heads to the trenches as Russia masses its troops’ to replace a photograph of Ukrainian tanks, alleged to be Russian, with a picture of Vladimir Zelensky wearing body armor.

At the same time CNN left intact the photo of allegedly Russian tanks in an attached video.

Earlier, Zakharova castigated CNN’s ploy to spread disinformation about Russia’s alleged preparations for war with Ukraine by pointing to the footage featuring Ukrainian tanks in the TV channel’s report which was purported to be 'Russian'.

"Dear CNN TV channel and its friendly staff, we understand that you have no time for fact-checking. You are mired so deeply in the ideological struggle in the name of the triumph of liberalism, but not to the same extent when you palm off Ukrainian tanks at a Ukrainian railway station against the background of Ukrainian rail cars as Russia’s preparations for war," she wrote on her Facebook page.

The diplomat attached to the post a snippet from CNN’s video footage of allegedly Russian armored vehicles being pulled up to the Ukrainian border.

Given this, Zakharova recommended that CNN correspondents in Moscow "take their minds off participating in Russia’s public life and devote a little more time to their profession." "Because this is just inappropriate," she insisted.