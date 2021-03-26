Brazil’s daily coronavirus case count exceeds 100,000 for the first time ever

The overall number of cases in the country reached 12,320,169 in the past day, the ministry said.

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26. /TASS/. Brazil’s daily coronavirus case count stood at record-high 100,158 cases, for the first time ever exceeding the 100,000-case benchmark, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil’s overall COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 303,462, including 2,777 fatalities registered in the past 24 hours. More than 10.7 million patients have recovered and the number of active cases stands at over 1.2 million. The country has 5,863 COVID-19 cases and 144 deaths per 100,000 citizens.

Over the past week, nearly 510,901 coronavirus cases were registered and 15,650 people died. These are the highest figures for the third week in a row since the start of the pandemic in the country.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Brazil on February 26, 2020. On March 12, 2021 Brazil again comes in second after the United States among the countries with the largest number of those infected, surpassing India. Brazil also ranks second after the United States for the biggest number of COVID-19 fatalities.