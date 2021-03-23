Third COVID-19 wave in Russia possible in late April or early May, expert says

"If expect it at all, a third wave can be expected in late April or early May and it will last at least one or two months," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel Tuesday.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. A third wave of coronavirus can hit Russia in late April or early May, leading researcher of the Gamaleya Center Fyodor Lisitsin believes.

At the same time, the researcher underlined that 70% of the Russian population, the number vital to create herd immunity, can be vaccinated by June-July if there are no negative factors affecting the pace of the inoculation campaign.

Earlier, Lisitsin supposed that a third wave can emerge in Russia in late March or early April.

To date, 4,474,610 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,088,045 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 95,818 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.