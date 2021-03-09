Department of State accuses Russia of disinformation campaign against US vaccines

WASHINGTON, March 9. /TASS/. Four Russian websites, allegedly directed by Russia’s intelligence services, are spreading false information against US anti-coronavirus vaccines, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

When asked to comment on a Wall Street Journal article claiming that Russia is waging a disinformation campaign against US vaccines, Price replied: "We can in fact confirm that our Global Engagement Center has identified four Russian online platforms that are directed by Russian intelligence services and spread disinformation."

"These sites have, in fact, included disinformation about two of the vaccines that have now been approved by the FDA in this country," he said, without giving the exact names of those websites.

"It is very clear that Russia is up to its old tricks, and in doing so is potentially putting people at risk by spreading disinformation about vaccines that we know to be saving lives every day," he continued. "The Global Engagement Center, other entities here is focused on countering disinformation and propaganda globally, not only in the Russian context, but, of course, the Russians have been engaged in this effort for some time now, as we know."

Moscow has strongly rejected such accusations, and, on numerous occasions, suggested to cooperate in the development of vaccines.