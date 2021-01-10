Parliamentary, self-governance elections kick off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. Parliamentary and local self-governance elections started in Kazakhstan. By 7 AM local time, 9,994 polling stations opened in the republic, with 66 more to open in five cities of Russia.

Five out of six registered political parties participate in the parliamentary elections; the National Social Democratic Party, which considers itself an opposition, opted out of participation.

The five parties’ lists include 312 people. The least comply with the new legislation that demands that the lists have at least 30% women and people aged under 29. The lists also include 34 incumbent lawmakers.