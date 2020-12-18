Azerbaijan closes land border with Russia until March 2021

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijan will close the land border with Russia until March 1, 2021 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in both countries, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow informed TASS on Friday.

"Due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases both in Russia and Azerbaijan and the introduction of strict quarantine measures in our country, the land state border between the Russian Federation (the Republic of Dagestan) and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be closed for citizen crossing until March 1, 2021," the embassy said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Azerbaijan has documented 195,422 cases of COVID-19. The government introduced special quarantine measures in the country until January 31, and from December 14 until January 18, all restaurants, cafes and trade objects, excluding supermarkets and pharmacies, will be shut, and people will only be allowed to leave their houses using special text message permits. Entry to 17 major cities and districts, including Baku, has been restricted.

Russia has documented 2,791,220 cases of COVID-19, 2,228,633 patients have recovered and 49,762 have died.