Russian journalists covering protests held in Belarus, human rights activists say

MINSK, December 6. /TASS/. Belarusian police detained several journalists working for Russian media outlets, including RIA Novosti and Interfax-Zapad, who were covering unauthorized rallies on Sunday, the Belarusian Association of Journalists reported.

According to the NGO, reporters of BelaPAN Marina Harevich and Sergey Lyudkevich were also detained in Grodno, in western Belarus.

Shortly after, journalists of RIA Novosti and Interfax-Zapad, who were held at the protests in Minsk, walked free. "We were taken to the Zavodskoye district office of the Internal Affairs and were released after a document check," a journalist said.