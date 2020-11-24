Lavrov calls on major powers to create conditions for resolving conflicts

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. All conflicts should be resolved by the parties resolved based on international laws, while major powers need to create conditions for it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have seen it many times that when international players act based on these principles [the UN Charter], with respect for each other’s sovereignty, the principle of non-interference in each other’s affairs and the peaceful resolution of disputes, it is easier to reach sustainable solutions than in a situation where major powers seek to misuse their influence in some region, which often times is situated far from their borders, in order to impose some conditions on the conflicting parties. Such imposed agreements don’t usually last long," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat emphasized that conflicting parties should make agreements between themselves, while "the role of other players is to create conditions for it instead of imposing anything on them." "This is what our president did when he brokered the November 9 agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, making it possible for the parties to make agreements between them and creating conditions for resolving the prolonged conflict," Lavrov said.