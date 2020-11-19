DPR seeks Kiev’s confirmation that it’s ready to unblock talks

DONETSK, November 20. /TASS/. Kiev’s envoys to the Trilateral Contact Group aiming to settle the situation in east Ukraine should reaffirm their readiness to engage in constructive work by presenting their position on unblocking the negotiating process to the self-proclaimed Donbass republics, envoy of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the group Natalya Nikonorova noted Thursday.

"If the Ukrainian representatives are truly interested in true productive work and not just pompous media statements, they should first confirm their constructive intention to unblock the negotiating process by sending their specific positions on these issues to us. Only after receiving these documents, can we make conclusions whether it is expedient to hold special meetings," Nikonorova’s statement reads.

The DPR envoy also underlined that Kiev first initiate special meetings of working groups and then itself disrupts them. For instance, the Ukrainian envoys did not submit the meeting agenda of the security sub-group or a preliminary decision draft, while the request to convene a special meeting of the political subgroup has not been received at all, Nikonorova reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group suggested holding urgent meetings of the subgroups for security, political and humanitarian issues. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian side did not send any documents to be discussed in the subgroups. In the end, only the humanitarian subgroup managed to hold a meeting. The envoys discussed operation mechanisms of checkpoints in Schastye and Zolotoye, however, no progress was achieved due to Kiev’s disruptive position, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) reported.