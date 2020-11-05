Armenian forces shell city of Terter, Azerbaijan says

BAKU, November 5. /TASS/. The Armenian Armed Forces have shelled the Azerbaijani city of Terter and settlements in the Terter and Agdam districts, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

"The Armenian Armed Forces started to shell the city of Terter, the Sakhlaabad settlement in the Terter district and the Gadzhiturally and Afetli settlements in the Agdam district at 2:40 pm on November 5. The Azerbaijani army has taken appropriate retaliatory action," the statement reads.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians. Baku and Yerevan made ceasefire agreements three times but hostilities continue.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.