Azerbaijani president calls for pressure on Armenia to cease hostilities in Karabakh

BAKU, October 25. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on countries, which want cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, to exert influence on Armenia.

"We have only one condition: if countries that have been supporting Armenia for nearly 30 years and that have actually created conditions for it to occupy our lands want cessation of hostilities, they must exert pressure on Yerevan," he said at a meeting with senior officials of the defense ministry on Sunday. "The Armenian prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan] must come out with a statement that his country was going to leave the occupied territories. We have not heard such a statement so far. On the contrary, he is speaking about self-determination of nations and has actually killed the negotiating process.".