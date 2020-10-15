Number of confirmed COVID cases in Azerbaijan up to nearly 43,300

BAKU, October 15. /TASS/. As many as 530 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Azerbaijan over the past day, or by 161 more than on the previous day, the coronavirus response headquarters under the Azerbaijani government said on Thursday.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 43,280, or 0.4% of the country’s entire population of some ten million. The effective reproduction number (Rt), or the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person, for the past eight days is 1.5.

"Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at 619.

A total of 39,671 coronavirus patients have recovered, or 91.7% of all coronavirus cases, with 101 recoveries reported in the past day. As many as 2,990 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals. A total of 1,201,924 people, or 12% of the entire population) have been tested for the coronavirus infection, including 8,054 in the past day.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Azerbaijan on February 28. The epidemic reached its peak at the beginning of the summer, with the biggest number of newly confirmed cases - 590 - being reported on June 24. The morbidity rate began to go down from mid-July, dropping to less than 100 cases a day on August 9. However it began to go up again in mid-August, with a dramatic growth being reported from October 9.